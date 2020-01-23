|
MACDONALD Christina Late of 10 Westview Terrace and Dun Berisay.
The family of the late Christina Macdonald would like to sincerely thank all our relatives and friends for their kindness, support and expressions of sympathy following our recent sad loss. We would like to thank staff of Surgical Ward, Western Isles Hospital and Dun Berisay care home for their loving care over the past three years. Also the Reverends James Maciver, Donald Macdonald, Callum Macleod and Murdo Macleod elder. Thanks to Mr Alasdair Macrae and staff and the grave diggers at Bosta. Finally thanks to all who came to pay their respects.
Family Inverness and Jersey.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020