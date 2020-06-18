|
MACDONALD Christina We the family of the late Chrissie Macdonald , of Harris House, Tarbert and formerly of 13 Breaclete Bernera would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all friends, relations, neighbours and health professionals, for their kindness, sympathy and support since the loss of our mother. Many thanks to all who telephoned, sent cards and messages of sympathy and upheld us in prayer. Many thanks to all the home carers in Bernera and Ness who gave such invaluable help whilst she was still in her own home. Special thanks to staff of Harris House, Tarbert for their faithful loving care of Chrissie and making her feel so settled and at home over these past years. Grateful thanks to the Tarbert paramedics and doctors and nursing staff of W I Hospital while she was in their care. Sincere gratitude to the Rev Hugh M. Stewart, for conducting the funeral service at Bosta with grace and empathy.
Many thanks to Mr Macrae Undertaker and his very efficient staff and the Bernera Firemen for all their help in Bosta Cemetery. Last but not least, a heartfelt thank you from us all to the people of Bernera and Tir Mòr for standing with us in such a moving show of solidarity as we made our way to Bosta.
May God bless you all.
