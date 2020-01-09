|
Michael Christina (Inverness)
Peacefully, on Sunday, December 29, 2019, after a long illness bravely borne, surrounded by her loving family, Christina Michael (nee MacKenzie), 28 Kenneth Street, Inverness and formerly of Kintail, Lochcarron and Uig, Isle of Lewis, aged 72 years. Dearly loved wife of Grant, much loved mum of Mairi, Jocelyn, Carol Ann and Georgina, devoted granny of six grandchildren and dearly loved sister of John, Donald and Madie. Funeral service on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 12.30 pm, in Crown Church, thereafter to Kilvean Cemetery. All friends respectfully invited. Donations welcome at the service for Macmillan Nurses or please forward to William T. Fraser & Son, Culduthel Road, Inverness.
