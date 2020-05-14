|
ROSS (nee Mackay) Christina Mary
'Chrissie' The family of Chrissie would like to sincerely thank all relatives and friends for all their love, support and expressions of sympathy following our sad loss. We owe special thanks to all the staff teams at the Ambulance Station, Stornoway, Western Isles Hospital A and E, High Dependency Unit, Surgical Ward and Bethesda Hospice, Stornoway who all went above and beyond with the love, care and compassion they all gave to our precious Ma and us in these very challenging and difficult times.
Special thanks to the Undertaker Alasdair G Macrae and Staff for
all their help and support.
Special thanks to the Rev James Maciver and the Rev Kenneth I Macleod, Stornoway Free Church for the spiritual comfort and support we needed in these very unnatural
and difficult times for all.
Romans: ch11 v36.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on May 14, 2020