|
|
|
MORRISON Christine The family of the late Christine Morrison (née Nicolson) would like to thank most sincerely relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind messages, cards, flowers and gifts following their sad loss. Special thanks to the Macmillan Nurses, Mairi, Kerry and Donna for their exceptional care, support and kindness. Also to Dr Norman Maciver and Dr Antonio Uceta of Broadbay Medical Practice for their care and attention. Thanks to Seoras and Fiona at the chemotherapy unit and to staff at the Western Isles Hospital. Grateful thanks to Rev. Gordon Macleod for his uplifting and comforting service at the graveside and to A. Macrae and staff Funeral Directors for their support with the funeral arrangements. We would also like to express our appreciation to all who paid their respects at the roadside on our mother's final journey.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Aug. 20, 2020