|
|
|
MACLEOD Chirsty Ann The family of the
late Chirsty Ann Macleod, formerly of 89 Leurbost,
would like to thank the staff
of Dun Berisay for their
excellent care and kindness
over the last five months.
Thanks also to the Doctors
and Nursing Staff who attended
to her during her final days.
Our appreciation is also expressed to the staff of the
Solas Day Centre where she spent many happy days during recent years. Sincere thanks to relatives, neighbours, and the many friends who visited her at home and also to all who phoned, sent cards and flowers. A special thank you to Revs CI Macleod, K Ferguson and M Macleod for their kind words and comforting service
in Crossbost Cemetery.
Thank you to Al Macrae and Staff, Undertakers, and also to Boyd and Gordon, Cemetery Attendants. Finally our appreciation is expressed to the many who came to pay their respects in Leurbost and at Crossbost Cemetery.
(Inserted by the family in
Leurbost and Crossbost)
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Nov. 12, 2020