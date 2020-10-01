Home

D Chisholm & Sons Ltd (Inverness)
Huntly Street
Inverness, Inverness-shire IV3 5HP
(146) 371-2255
MACKENZIE Connie (Inverness)
Peacefully, on September 24, 2020, after a short illness, Connie Mackenzie (nee Howie),
much loved wife of the late Colin, adored mum of Ian, Jean and Linda, devoted granny of Eilidh, Kirsty, Connie, Mhairi, Katie and Hannah, mother-in-law, sister, auntie, cousin and good friend to many. Private funeral on Friday, October 2, at 10 am, in Ness Bank Church, Inverness, followed by committal service in Inverness Crematorium. Anyone who would like to pay their respects to Connie would be welcome outside Ness Bank Church for her leaving at 10.30 am, approximately. Family flowers only, please. Arrangements by D. Chisholm & Sons, Inverness.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Oct. 1, 2020
