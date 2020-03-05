|
|
|
GREER David The family of David Greer would like to thank all relatives and friends for their help, support and expressions of sympathy following the sudden loss of David. Particular thanks to the paramedics and the police who attended at the time. Special thanks to Rev Fraser Stewart for such a comforting and compassionate service. We would like to thank all those who came to pay their respects at the funeral in Timsgarry and at the graveside. Also many thanks to Alasdair Macrae (undertaker) and his staff who provided an excellent service and to the gravediggers.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Mar. 5, 2020