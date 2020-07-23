|
|
|
MATHESON Dolanna The family of the late Dolanna Matheson wish to express their gratitude to all who helped them during their recent sad bereavement. They would also like to thank home carers past and present for their support and friendship over the last few years. Thanks to doctors, nurses and staff of Langabhat Medical Practice. Thanks to the staff of Dun Berisay Care Home, thanks to all those in their own ways came to pay their last respects. Thanks to the Rev Wolfe for conducting the service at the graveside with such grace. Thanks to Archibald Macrae Funeral Directors and also to the gravedigger for their courtesy and professional manor in which they carried out their duties. A special thanks to Domhnull Iain and Carstiona, Jackie and Chrissie Ann for their unfailing support and kindness over the years. Thanks to all who sent letters and cards of condolence.
Tarstol - 49 Lower Barvas.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on July 23, 2020