MacLEAN
Dolina (Dollag) The family of the late Dolina would like to thank most sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours, for their sympathy and support following their recent sad bereavement. The kindness of the staff at medical Ward 2, at the Western Isles Hospital is very much appreciated. Special thanks to the Rev Ian M MacDonald, Church of Scotland, Tarbert and office bearers for their spiritual comfort and prayers, Mr A. Macrae and staff for funeral aarrangements cemetery attendants and all who came to show their last respects. From her brother and sisters.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020