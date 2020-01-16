|
MACKAY Dollag (nee MacDonald) Treasured memories of a dear wife, mother, mother-in-law and granny, Dollag, who passed away on January 18, 2019, aged 82 years.
Loving and kind in all her ways,
Upright and just to the end of her days,
Sincere and true in her heart and mind,
Beautiful memories she left behind.
An-còmhnaidh nar smuaintean, gu bràth nar cridhe.
Duncan and families at home and away. Also remembering loved ones gone before and since.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020