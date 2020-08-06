|
Anderson The family of the late
Dolly Anderson wish to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours, and colleagues for every expression of sympathy and practical support extended to them in recent days.
Thanks to ambulance crew, Doctors and Nurses of A&E dept, and Surgical Ward of W.I.H, for their tender and professional care, Rev James Maciver, Rev K.I. Macleod - Free Church for spiritual support, Al MacRae & staff (undertakers), Broadbay Medical Practice, Boots the Chemist, and the dedicated home carers whose ongoing input was invaluable, as was the care given by "Crossroads Lewis".
Thanks also to kind neighbours, loyal friends, and Mr Duncan Maclean Church Elder, all of whose visits to our Mum were very much appreciated.
