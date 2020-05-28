|
MACARTHUR Donald Suddenly, but peacefully, at home, on Monday, May 25, 2020, Donald Macarthur, Towerhill Drive, Inverness, formerly of Tolsta Chaolais, Isle of Lewis, aged 60 years. Much loved husband of Fiona, loving son of Marion and Norman Macleod, dearly loved dad of Kaella, Donald, Megan and Niall, a devoted grandad of Callum, Eve and Rae and a dear brother. Private funeral service on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 11 am, in the Funeral Home of William T. Fraser and Son, Culduthel Road, Inverness, followed by future interment in Dalmore Cemetery, Isle of Lewis. Enquiries please to Funeral Directors. Tel 01463 243232.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on May 28, 2020