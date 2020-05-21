Home

Macdonald The family of the late Donald John Macdonald, Stockinish Harris and Ullapool thank most sincerely relatives, friends, neighbours, all Ullapool doctors, nurses and carers for expressions of sympathy following our sad loss. Ullapool Harbour, Calmac Staff, for their moving tribute.
Grateful thanks to Rev Bruce Jardine for conducting worship at Luskentyre Cemetery, Richard Ross for
funeral arrangements under
difficult circumstances.
Very sadly missed.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on May 21, 2020
