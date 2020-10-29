|
|
|
MACIVER Donald We the family of the late
Donald Maciver would to thank all those who offered their support and condolences by telephone calls, cards and floral tributes. Also thank you the nursing and medical team at the Western Isles
Hospital, Care in the Community Staff, paramedics on the day and Mr Macrae Undertakers for their efficiency .
A special thanks to Rev Hugh Stewart for his support at this sad time and also a special thanks to the neighbours of his beloved Crowlista (8 Crowlista).
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Oct. 29, 2020