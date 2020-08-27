|
MACKAY Donald John (Deej) (Scalpay / Portugal)
The family of the late Deej Mackay would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many expressions of sympathy including flowers, cards, gifts and floral tributes following our recent sad loss. We would also like to to express our appreciation to everyone who paid their last respects in Tarbert and along the roadside to Luskentyre.
Sincere thanks to Rev John Macleod for a very personal graveside service and Angus Macleod for his care and compassion with funeral arrangements. Thanks also to grave attendants in Luskentyre.
We would also like to express our grateful thanks to all who supported Deej in Glasgow over the past few months.
He will be sorely missed but we will remember Deej for his beaming smile and his love of life.
After many enquires from Deej's workmates and friends we have decided to fundraise for the Beatson Cancer Charity. Thanks to all who have already donated, we are completely overwhelmed by your generosity. The JustGiving page is below if you'd like to donate: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/deejmackay?
utm_source=whatsapp&utm_medium=fundraising&utm_content=deejmackay&utm_campaign=pfp-whatsapp&utm_term=13f5566044f4cbf9ce8f30ccf3e843e
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Aug. 27, 2020