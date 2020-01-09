|
|
|
MACKENZIE Rev Donald (Tain)
Peacefully, in his home, 3 Duthac Wynd, Tain, in the loving care of his family on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Rev Donald "Donnie" Mackenzie, (faithful and highly respected Minister to The United Free Church of Scotland), beloved and loving husband of Cathie, loving father of Gordon, Margaret-Anne and Gavin, much loved grandpa of Phoebe, a dear brother and loved by all the extended family, colleagues and friends. Funeral worship will be held in Tain Parish Church, on Tuesday, January 14, at 1 pm. Thereafter to St Duthus New Cemetery. All friends respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, may be given at the service for Stand By Me (Christian Charity for Rescue Children) and Tain Free Church New Building Fund or sent to Alasdair Rhind Funeral Director, Sutherland House, Bank Street, Tain.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020