Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald MACKENZIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev Donald MACKENZIE

Notice Condolences

Rev Donald MACKENZIE Notice
MACKENZIE Rev Donald (Tain)
Peacefully, in his home, 3 Duthac Wynd, Tain, in the loving care of his family on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Rev Donald "Donnie" Mackenzie, (faithful and highly respected Minister to The United Free Church of Scotland), beloved and loving husband of Cathie, loving father of Gordon, Margaret-Anne and Gavin, much loved grandpa of Phoebe, a dear brother and loved by all the extended family, colleagues and friends. Funeral worship will be held in Tain Parish Church, on Tuesday, January 14, at 1 pm. Thereafter to St Duthus New Cemetery. All friends respectfully invited. Family flowers only please, but donations, if so desired, may be given at the service for Stand By Me (Christian Charity for Rescue Children) and Tain Free Church New Building Fund or sent to Alasdair Rhind Funeral Director, Sutherland House, Bank Street, Tain.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -