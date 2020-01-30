|
MACKENZIE Donald (Tain)
Cathie and the family would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends, colleagues and neighbours for the many kind and thoughtful expressions of sympathy, love and prayerful support received following their very sad loss of Donald, "Donnie". Grateful thanks to Dr Sandy Gordon of Tain and Fearn Medical Practice for all his kind care and support along with The Tain Community Nurses. Heartfelt thanks to Rev. Alasdair MacAulay, Rev. Duncan Macleod, Rev. Colin Brown, for their uplifting and comforting service and to Rev Andrew Macleod for his ministry at the graveside. Thanks to Alasdair Rhind Funeral Directors for their professional and respectful arrangements; to Derek and Heather at the Carnegie Lodge Hotel, Tain for their kindly lunch and to all who paid their last respects at the church and graveside. Finally, thanks to all who generously donated to Stand By Me and Tain Free Church New Building Fund to the sum of £2000.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020