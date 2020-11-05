Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald MacLENNAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald MacLENNAN

Notice Condolences

Donald MacLENNAN Notice
MacLENNAN
Donald (Inverness)
Peacefully, in the excellent care of Kingsmills Care Home, Inverness, on October 30, 2020, Donald MacLennan, aged 86 years, 12 Millburn Road, Inverness, (retired Fire Officer, Highlands and Islands Fire Brigade). Beloved husband of Joan for sixty one years, much loved father of Margaret and Hugh, proud granda to Seàn, Kirstin, Lindsay, Frances and James,
a dear father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, colleague and friend to many. A private family service will take place on Wednesday, November 11, at 12.45 pm, in the Funeral Home of John Fraser & Son, Chapel Street, Inverness.
Live stream available via
www.johnfraserandson.com
Donald's cortege will leave the Funeral Home at approximately 1.15 pm, for those who wish to pay their last respects along Chapel Street. Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so directly to Alzheimer Scotland in Donald's memory.
www.alzscot.org/support-us/give-in-memory.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Nov. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -