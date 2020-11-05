|
MacLENNAN
Donald (Inverness)
Peacefully, in the excellent care of Kingsmills Care Home, Inverness, on October 30, 2020, Donald MacLennan, aged 86 years, 12 Millburn Road, Inverness, (retired Fire Officer, Highlands and Islands Fire Brigade). Beloved husband of Joan for sixty one years, much loved father of Margaret and Hugh, proud granda to Seàn, Kirstin, Lindsay, Frances and James,
a dear father-in-law, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, colleague and friend to many. A private family service will take place on Wednesday, November 11, at 12.45 pm, in the Funeral Home of John Fraser & Son, Chapel Street, Inverness.
Live stream available via
www.johnfraserandson.com
Donald's cortege will leave the Funeral Home at approximately 1.15 pm, for those who wish to pay their last respects along Chapel Street. Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so directly to Alzheimer Scotland in Donald's memory.
www.alzscot.org/support-us/give-in-memory.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Nov. 5, 2020