|
|
|
MACLENNAN Donald (Inverness)
Joan and the family of the late Donald MacLennan would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the many relatives, friends, neighbours and colleagues for their wonderful support, messages of sympathy and flowers received. Many thanks to those who attended the funeral and those paying their respects to the cortege. A special thank you to Rev D Robertson for his uplifting service. A particular thank you to Scottish Fire & Rescue Service for their attendance and the tribute of a Guard of Honour at the Fire Station and Cemetery. Grateful thanks to the staff of Kingsmills Care Home for their excellent care and to all those who have kindly donated to Alzheimer Scotland. Finally, thank you to Vicki Fraser and all at John Fraser & Son of Chapel Street, Inverness, for their faultless care and compassion and the live streaming which allowed so many to share the service remotely.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Nov. 19, 2020