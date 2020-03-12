|
MacLENNAN
Rev Donald (Inverness)
The family of the late Rev Donald A. MacLennan, Kestrel Place, Inverness, would like to express their sincere thanks to relatives, friends and neighbours for kind expressions of sympathy extended to them in their recent sad bereavement. Special thanks to doctors, nurses and all staff at Raigmore Hospital, Inverness, their care of Donald was second to none. Special thanks to Rev Douglas Horne for his support over many days and for his most fitting service. Our thanks also to others who took part, namely, Very Rev Dr Angus Morrison and Sheriff James H. S. Stewart and the much loved young organist Sam Andrew Morrison, special thanks to the congregation of Dalneigh and Bona Church of Scotland who did us proud. Finally sincere and special thanks to Drew Green and all at John Fraser & Son, Chapel Street, Inverness, for their faultless, professionalism, care and compassion throughout.
The Lord gave and the Lord has taken away,
Blessed be the name of the Lord.
Job C 1, v 21.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020