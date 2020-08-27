|
MacPHERSON
Donald (late of Peebles /
Tarbert, Harris)
Nessie, May, Erica, Angus and Roddy wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many expressions of sympathy received following their sad loss.
A heartfelt thanks to the Rev James Maciver, Free Church Stornoway for his support, comforting words and service at the graveside. Thanks also to Funeral Directors A. Macrae and W. Purves and all their staff for their compassionate assistance.
Our gratitude extends further to staff at Borders General Hospital, Peebles Care Home, and Dr Declan Hegarty for the excellent care that Donald received over recent years. Also sincere thanks to the Rev Malcolm Jefferson, St Andrews Leckie Parish Church, Peebles and the Elders and congregation for their prayers and good wishes.
A loving husband, father, grandpa, brother and uncle who will be sorely missed.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Aug. 27, 2020