MacQUIEN
Donald Ewen Effie would like to express her gratitude to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support received since her recent bereavement. Grateful thanks to Mr Fergus MacBain for pastoral support and for conducting the services. Thanks also to Rev David Blunt and all Elders who participated in the services. Sincere thanks to all who provided Donald Ewen with an excellent level of care during his incapacity and illness. Special thanks to main carer Malina MacLeod and friends Liz MacDonald and Marion Ann MacLellan. Thanks to Rev Alen McCulloch and all who visited. Thanks to Lochmaddy Medical Practice and the North Uist Community Nursing Service for excellent medical care. Thanks to Alasdair MacDonald (undertaker), the gravediggers and those who marshalled the traffic at the church. Thanks to the ladies of Taigh Sgire Sholais for their excellent catering arrangements. Finally, sincere thanks to all who came to pay their last respects at the wake, funeral and graveside and to all who donated to the funeral appeal. The sum of £950 was raised.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020