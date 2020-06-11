|
|
|
MARTIN Donald Hector (Donnie) We the family of the late Donald Hector Martin (Donnie) would like to sincerely thank the staff at Dun Berisay Care Home for their care and kindness to our da. We wish to thank Wards Medical 2 and Surgical at Western Isles Hospital for his care whilst a patient there.
A. Macrae Undertaker for their professional services and help with funeral arrangements. We wish to thank Rev Calum Iain Macleod for the service at the graveside and Mr Johnston grave digger. We would especially like to thank the many villagers who stood by the roadside to pay their last respects. He would have been very chuffed with the turn out!! We would also like to thank those who regularly visited da and kept him company.
The family.
11 New Holdings Leurbost.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on June 11, 2020