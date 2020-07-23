|
MARTIN Donald 1931 - 2020
"Home is the sailor,
home from the sea."
Our beloved Donald "Donnie" Martin embarked on his final voyage, lifting the anchor and unloosing the ropes from his earthly moorings at 18:14 hours on Monday, July 13, 2020 - setting the course and sailing unerringly to the Eternal Shore and a safe harbour.
He was the dearly loved, ever supportive son of the late Catherine and Donald Martin, 16 Aird, a loving and kind brother to the late William and sister-in-law Isa and to his sister, Anna-Mairi and an adored uncle, grand-uncle and greatgrand-uncle of the family. Their regular visits brought him great joy and brightened up his days. To his dear cousins he was an ever welcoming and genial host as he was also to visiting neighbours and his many friends.
He was an inspiration to all who knew and loved him and to us,
his family, he will remain forever loved and deeply and achingly missed.
Psalm 107 v. 23, 24, 29 & 30.
16 Aird.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on July 23, 2020