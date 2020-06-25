|
SMITH Donald We, the family of Donald John Smith (Domhnall Iain Chaluim Dhomhnaill Gladdie), originally of Glen House, Arnol and most recently South Galson, would like to thank our neighbours and friends for the kindness shown at the time of our sad loss on June 1, 2020.
Thanks to all who gave condolences, sent messages, cards, flowers and gifts. Donald is survived by his widow Christine and their daughters Beverley and Debra.
Donald was cremated privately and a memorial and ashes scattering will be organised for 2021. Anybody who wishes to be notified in order to attend, please email his daughter at [email protected] and we will be sure to get in touch nearer the time.
