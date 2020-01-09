|
|
|
HADDEN Donalda (Aberdeen / Stornoway)
Suddenly, at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, with her family by her side, on December 17, Donalda (Alda) (née Macleod), aged 82 years. Loving wife of the late James, beloved mother of Morven and dearly loved sister of Rhoda and the late Chrisan and sister-in-law of Wallace and the late Kenny. She was a much loved aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt. Funeral service at Midstocket Church, at 12 noon, on Friday, January 10, to which all friends are invited and afterwards at the Palm Court Hotel. Family flowers only, but if so desired, donations in lieu of flowers can be made at the church for Diabetes UK.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020