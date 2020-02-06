|
BREKKE Douglas The family of Douglas Brekke, who died on January 24, 2020, would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for their kindness in supporting or attempting to support Douglas in his final months. We would also like to thank the nurses and staff at the Western Isles Hospital and those at Raigmore, together with the Scottish Ambulance Service for their care. Also thanks to the Reverend Tommy MacNeil, Martin's Memorial Church and Alasdair Macrae for ensuring a touching and well organised funeral and to those at Stornoway Registrar Office for their welcome assistance at a trying time. Finally warm thanks to all those friends and family of Douglas who attended the funeral to pay their respects.
