Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas BREKKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas BREKKE

Notice

Douglas BREKKE Notice
BREKKE Douglas The family of Douglas Brekke, who died on January 24, 2020, would like to express their sincere thanks to all relatives and friends for their kindness in supporting or attempting to support Douglas in his final months. We would also like to thank the nurses and staff at the Western Isles Hospital and those at Raigmore, together with the Scottish Ambulance Service for their care. Also thanks to the Reverend Tommy MacNeil, Martin's Memorial Church and Alasdair Macrae for ensuring a touching and well organised funeral and to those at Stornoway Registrar Office for their welcome assistance at a trying time. Finally warm thanks to all those friends and family of Douglas who attended the funeral to pay their respects.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -