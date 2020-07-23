|
Morrison Suddenly but peacefully
at Ninewells Hospital,
on Saturday 11th July, 2020, Elizabeth, (nee Morrison)
of Union Terrace, Crieff,
(formerly of Tarbert, Isle of Harris
and Seamill, Ayrshire).
Beloved and adored wife of Robert, loving mum of Mairi, Alasdair
and Elsbeth, cherished and
much loved gran of Lauren and Mairiann, loving mother-in-law of Charlie, loving sister of Katie, Murdo, Chrissie, Margaret, Bobby and Calum and dear friend to all who knew her.
Sorely missed by all.
Funeral service private in accordance with guidelines on public gatherings.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be given online in aid of the Scottish Air Ambulance Service.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on July 23, 2020