Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Morrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Morrison

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth Morrison Notice
Morrison Suddenly but peacefully
at Ninewells Hospital,
on Saturday 11th July, 2020, Elizabeth, (nee Morrison)
of Union Terrace, Crieff,
(formerly of Tarbert, Isle of Harris
and Seamill, Ayrshire).
Beloved and adored wife of Robert, loving mum of Mairi, Alasdair
and Elsbeth, cherished and
much loved gran of Lauren and Mairiann, loving mother-in-law of Charlie, loving sister of Katie, Murdo, Chrissie, Margaret, Bobby and Calum and dear friend to all who knew her.
Sorely missed by all.
Funeral service private in accordance with guidelines on public gatherings.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be given online in aid of the Scottish Air Ambulance Service.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on July 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -