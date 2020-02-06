|
MACDONALD Finlay Ferguson The family of the late Finlay Macdonald would like to sincerely thank all relatives and friends for their help and support. Heartfelt thanks to Donna Parkes and the Macmillan team for all their support over the last two years. Special thanks to Doctor Annamiek and to Langabhat Medical Practice for their unfailing attention to Finlay. Thank you to Rev Hugh Stewart, Rev Calum MacDonald, Rev Donald Morrison and elders at the Church of Scotland Bernera. Thanks also to A. Macrae and staff for their professional funeral arrangements and to all those who assisted at Bosta. Also a big thank you to the Bernera ladies for the excellent food provided at the hall. Sincere thanks to all who came to pay their respects at the church and the graveside.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020