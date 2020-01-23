|
|
|
CHLAD George Moreen and family of the late George Chlad would like to sincerely thank their family, friends and colleagues for the overwhelming support given to them. Heartfelt thanks to all staff in the Western Isles Hospital and on Community for their unfailing care towards George. Particular thanks to Langabhat Medical Practice, who were so good to George over many years. Sincere thanks to Rev Ferrier and all other ministers and elders for comforting services. Thank you to undertakers A. Macrae, for their professional duties and to cemetery attendants in Harris. A big thank you to Jessie and Mairead at the Bays Cafe, for excellent catering following the interment.
16 Marybank.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020