BANNERMAN George F. (Barney) The family of the late George would like to thank all relatives and friends for kindness, support and numerous expressions of sympathy shown following their recent sad bereavement. Sincere thanks to all doctors, nurses, CSN's and ambulance crew for their swift and prompt attention. Also thanks to Rev James Talloch, elders and deacons from the FP Church, thanks also to A. Macrae and his staff for the excellent service they provided, also the gravediggers and all those who attended the procession and the cemetery also.
God bless you all.
49 Kennedy Terrace, Stornoway.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020