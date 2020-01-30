Home

GLACKIN George Remembering my lovely dad, who passed away on February 2, 2017.
I thought I saw you in the street,
They walked like you, same profile too,
I really thought it could be you,
Then I remembered you were gone,
An Angel came and took you Dad,
And said your place in Heaven was ready,
I see your face wherever I go,
Still hear your laugh and see your cheeky smile,
I miss you Dad more than words can say,
I wish it had been you I saw that day.
Never Forgotten,
Love and miss you always.
Your Daughter Sharon and Granddaughters Tamara, Leah.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
