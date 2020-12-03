|
|
|
MACKAY Iain The family of the late Iain Mackay would like to express their sincere thanks to friends, family, neighbours and the community for their support and for the cards, messages, flowers, monetary gifts and kind expressions of sympathy extended to them during their recent sad bereavement. We would like to sincerely thank doctors, nurses and the many frontline professionals and ancillary staff in Medical Wards 1 & 2, and High Dependency Unit of Western Isles Hospital who were involved in Iain's care whilst in hospital. We also extend our sincere thanks to the teams of Home Carers, Community and Macmillan Nurses, Overnight Nurses and the Broadbay Medical Practice who provided palliative care during Iain's short period at home. Thanks to KJ Macdonald, Chemists who delivered anything that was required and also Back Pharmacy. Thanks to Rev Ewan Matheson for his very poignant and comforting family worship/funeral service, and to Garrabost Free Church officials. Thanks to Alasdair MacRae, Undertaker and his staff, for their efficient funeral arrangements and to Norman Mackenzie, gravedigger. Finally, special thanks to all who came and stood at the roadside between Upper Coll and Garrabost to pay their last respects and to the various organisations and individuals for their wonderful tributes to Iain.
(Dolina, Chrissie Alice and extended families).
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Dec. 3, 2020