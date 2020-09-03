|
MACKENZIE Iain Passed away peacefully, at Raigmore Hospital, Inverness on August 23, 2020, Iain Mackenzie, aged 63 years, North Kessock (retired BT Engineer, known as Bandy), beloved husband of the late Marianne, loving dad of Graham and Lewis, much loved partner of Jackie, also a dear brother, uncle, great-uncle and friend to many. Funeral service private at Tore Cemetery. Iain will leave from Knockbain Free Church, North Kessock on Monday, September 7, at 1.30 pm, for those wishing to say farewell. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, towards Cancer Research UK, may be made via iainfuneral.co.uk, where live streaming will be available from 2 pm.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Sept. 3, 2020