Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Iain MACKENZIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iain MACKENZIE

Notice Condolences

Iain MACKENZIE Notice
MACKENZIE Iain Passed away peacefully, at Raigmore Hospital, Inverness on August 23, 2020, Iain Mackenzie, aged 63 years, North Kessock (retired BT Engineer, known as Bandy), beloved husband of the late Marianne, loving dad of Graham and Lewis, much loved partner of Jackie, also a dear brother, uncle, great-uncle and friend to many. Funeral service private at Tore Cemetery. Iain will leave from Knockbain Free Church, North Kessock on Monday, September 7, at 1.30 pm, for those wishing to say farewell. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, towards Cancer Research UK, may be made via iainfuneral.co.uk, where live streaming will be available from 2 pm.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Sept. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -