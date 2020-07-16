|
MURRAY Iain Angie Iain, Catherine Margaret and Domhnall Iain would like to sincerely thank everyone for the many expressions of sympathy shown to our family following our dear dad's passing. We were overwhelmed by messages of condolences, flowers, phone calls, cards, monetary gifts, meals, baking and gifts. We were truly humbled and helped by those who stood along the route from Coll to Tolsta to pay their last respects. Grateful thanks to Rev Ewen Matheson for the graveside service, A. Macrae and his team and gravediggers.
Our heartfelt thanks to the lovely Carers, District Nurses, Group Practice, Podiatry and those who cared for dad in Bethesda during the final fortnight.
"'S gun tug e iad don chaladh sin, 's don phort bu mhiannach leo."
Psalm 107 v 30
Cuan Sgith, 57 and 38 Coll.
