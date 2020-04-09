|
MacDONALD
Ian The family of the late Ian MacDonald, Stilligarry, South Uist would like to thank relatives, friends, neighbours and the local community for their overwhelming support and messages of sympathy at this sad time. Special mention and thanks to the staff and pupils of Sgoil Lionacleit for their kind book of condolences and mark of respect at the school. Ian's family would like to also thank the emergency services, coastguard and the staff at the Western Isles Hospital for their care and compassion. Particular heartfelt thanks to the Rev Ishie MacDonald for conducting such comforting services and further thanks to the Griminish Church of Scotland elders and the Rev Drew Kuzma for their guidance and support. The family would also like to sincerely thank Angus Macphee Funeral Director, the Ardmichael Cemetery grave attendants, Calum Beaton (piper), Tommy MacDonald (organist), Stoneybridge Hall and the Stepping Stones for all their help with the funeral arrangements. Finally, we wish to thank everyone who came along to the church and the graveyard to pay their last respects and to those who donated to the Chest, Heart & Stroke Scotland Charity, the generous sum of £2,212 was donated by the local community. Thank you.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Apr. 9, 2020