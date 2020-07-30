|
MACKAY Ian The family of the late Ian Mackay would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many expressions of sympathy received following their sad loss. Thanks especially to the staff of Ardseileach for their excellent care of Ian over the past 5 years. Thanks to the staff of Broadbay Medical Practice and all others involved in his care. Thanks also to Rev. Kenny I Macleod for his comforting words and service at the graveside and to A. MacRae, Funeral Director and staff and the Dalmore Cemetery committee for services rendered.
16 Lower Shader.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on July 30, 2020