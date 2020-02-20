|
MACKENZIE Ishbel
(nee MacDonald) Kenny, John and all the family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all relatives, friends, neighbours and colleagues for their many thoughtful, kind expressions of sympathy and support in prayerful and practical ways following our recent sad bereavement. Heartfelt thanks to
Rev Ewen Matheson for his prayerful pastoral support and for conducting such comforting services. Grateful thanks to Rev Calum Iain Macleod,
Rev Kenneth Ferguson and
Murdo Macdonald for their touching prayers and support. Many thanks to all the elders and the congregation of Back Free Church, thanks to Macmillan Nurses, Diabetic team and the staff of Raigmore Hospital, Western Isles Hospital and Bethesda Hospice.
Thanks to A. Macrae and staff for their professional, sensitive care. Finally we would like to sincerely thank all who came to pay their last respects at the wake, funeral and graveside, and to all who donated to God is Good Africa and Pancreatic Cancer UK,
a sum of £3200 will be shared between the two charities.
Psalm 16.
69 Lighthill Back.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020