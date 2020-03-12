|
Maciver Murdo and Catherine and family of the late Jessie M Maciver would like to thank relatives, neighbours and friends for their many kind expressions of sympathy extended to them in so many ways in their recent sad loss. Grateful thanks to Rev Hugh Stewart for his support and comforting services, the undertakers for their funeral arrangements and Bernera community association for arranging refreshments after the service.
Thanks to Surgical department at Stornoway hospital, the staff at Bethesda Hospice, nurses at Langabhat practice and neighbours who helped look after her and also a special thank you to Chrissie (Earshader) for her dedicated and devoted care for her over the years. Finally thank you to the large number that came to pay their last respects and to all who donated so generously towards the collection at the funeral service. A donation of £500 has been made to Betheda Hospice.
