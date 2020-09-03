|
MORRISON Jessie The family of the late Jessie Morrison, (Benside), wish to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kindnesses shown by way of telephone calls, cards, gifts and floral tributes, following their recent sore bereavement. Thanks also to doctors, nurses and auxiliaries in Medical Ward 1 and HDU, Western Isles Hospital, staff at The Group Practice, district nurses, paramedics, A. Macrae Undertakers, Rev James Maciver and Rev Kenneth
I. Macleod. A final thank you to all who came to pay their respects at the roadside on our mum's final journey.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Sept. 3, 2020