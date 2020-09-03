Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jessie MORRISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessie MORRISON

Notice

Jessie MORRISON Notice
MORRISON Jessie The family of the late Jessie Morrison, (Benside), wish to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the many kindnesses shown by way of telephone calls, cards, gifts and floral tributes, following their recent sore bereavement. Thanks also to doctors, nurses and auxiliaries in Medical Ward 1 and HDU, Western Isles Hospital, staff at The Group Practice, district nurses, paramedics, A. Macrae Undertakers, Rev James Maciver and Rev Kenneth
I. Macleod. A final thank you to all who came to pay their respects at the roadside on our mum's final journey.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Sept. 3, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -