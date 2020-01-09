Home

FERGUSON Johanna Treasured memories of a dear mother, grandmother and great- grandmother Johanna, who passed away on January 6, 2019, aged 94 years of 3, Cameron Terrace.
No one knows how much we miss you,
No one knows the bitter pain,
We have suffered since we lost you,
Life has never been the same,
In our hearts your memory lingers,
Sweetly tender, fond and true,
There is not a day, dear mother,
That we do not think of you.
All the family Balallan, Cameron Terrace, Stornoway, Point and London.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
