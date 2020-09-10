|
MacDONALD
John Angus The widow of the late John Angus Macdonald (late of Inverness and Tolsta Chaolais) wishes to sincerely thank family, neighbours and friends who helped and remembered me in so many ways during my time of sadness. Grateful thanks to A&E W.I.H. Doctors and nurses at Langabhat Medical Practice. Special thanks goes to Kerrie John's Macmillan nurse. Thanks to the many who came to the funeral and lined up the way. Grateful thanks to Rev Calum Macdonald and Rev Maurice Roberts for a beautiful comforting service, also Kenny Smith for leading the praise. Thanks also to the village men who helped at the funeral and in the days before. Also A. Macrae Undertakers for their professionalism in all matters.
Matthew 25v23
14a Tolsta Chaolais.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Sept. 10, 2020