MACIVER John Murdo (Shonnie) Passed away suddenly on 26th May 2020 at his home, aged 46 years.
Beloved son of Murdo and Chrissie, devoted brother of Catriona, Alex John, Iain Angus and special uncle to Casey. Also a beloved nephew and cousin.
You may be gone from our lives, but you will live on in our hearts.
Till we meet again.
Your heartbroken family.
Thanks for sympathy.
The parents, sister and brothers of the late John Murdo (Shonnie) wish to sincerely thank Joe & David Macphee, paramedics and police for all their help regarding the sudden passing of Shonnie. Also many thanks to everyone who phoned, sent cards, messages & flowers. Thanks also to James Maciver and Kenny I MacLeod for such a beautiful graveside service, also to Alastair and the rest of the undertakers for giving such a dignified service. Lastly, many thanks to the cemetery attendant at Aignish, for his professionalism.
Maciver Family
2 Cearn Easaidh
Stornoway
Published in Stornoway Gazette on June 11, 2020