Mackinnon John Norman The family of the late John Norman Mackinnon would like to thank relatives, friends and all who sent cards, flowers and gifts for your love, kindness, thoughts and prayers over recent days. Heartfelt thanks to Rev David Macleod for his unfailing support over this last week. Our sincere gratitude extends to the wonderful management and staff at Blàr Buidhe Care Home who cared so graciously for John Norman and to the North Harris Medical Practice who made it possible for us to have John Norman home with us at Scott Road. We were overwhelmed by the best care that could have been afforded to him. Thanks also to A. Macrae, Funeral Director's staff and to the cemetery attendants for their professional services.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on July 9, 2020
