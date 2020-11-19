|
MORRISON Dr John Ruairidh Chief of Clan Morrison, died peacefully on November 7, 2020, aged 52, after surviving more than 13 months with brain cancer. Ru had an infectious enthusiasm for life, for his family, for his clan, for friendship, for science and for good food and good spirits. He was an influential figure in the world of oceanography. Ru is survived by his wife Ann Michelle, their children Alasdair and Marin, his mother Carley, his sisters Fiona, Catriona and Ceitidh and his brothers Matthew and Benjamin, along with many other cherished relations. Ru's ashes will be brought home to be interred at the Clachan Sands Cemetery on North Uist at a future date and a seaside celebration of Ru's life is planned for 2021 in New Hampshire, USA. He will be missed greatly by all those who knew and loved him.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Nov. 19, 2020