CAMPBELL Katie
(nee Macleod) (Conon Bridge)
Originally from Urgha, Na Hearach, passed away peacefully, on April 11, 2020, after short illness in Ballifeary House Inverness, previously residing in Conon Bridge. Much loved wife to Donald, mother to Iain, grandmother to Lily and Ruaridh, sister to Duncan and the late Callum, Mary and Donald John, aunty and friend. Special thanks to all staff at Ballifeary House. Enquiries to D. Gunn Funeral Home Dingwall. Tel: 01349 863951.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020