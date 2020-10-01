Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenina CAMPBELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenina CAMPBELL

Notice Condolences

Kenina CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL Kenina (nee Smith) 18 North Bargar, passed away peacefully, at home, 126 Killmallie Road, Caol, Fort William, on August 19, 2020. Beloved mother to Calum, grandmother to Maria and Martin and a loved great-grandmother to her six great-grandchildren.
Sorely missed.
Thank you to all the nurses and medical staff at the Belford Hospital, Fort William. A special thanks to Dr Jim Douglas and Christine Douglas and to the Rev Macleod for his comforting words at the graveside. Finally, thanks also to the Macmillan nurses.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Oct. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -