CAMPBELL Kenina (nee Smith) 18 North Bargar, passed away peacefully, at home, 126 Killmallie Road, Caol, Fort William, on August 19, 2020. Beloved mother to Calum, grandmother to Maria and Martin and a loved great-grandmother to her six great-grandchildren.
Sorely missed.
Thank you to all the nurses and medical staff at the Belford Hospital, Fort William. A special thanks to Dr Jim Douglas and Christine Douglas and to the Rev Macleod for his comforting words at the graveside. Finally, thanks also to the Macmillan nurses.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Oct. 1, 2020