Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kennag MACIVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kennag MACIVER

Notice

Kennag MACIVER Notice
MACIVER Kennag Family of the late Kennag Maciver wish to express their most sincere thanks to all relatives, friends, and neighbours for expressions of sympathy and support shown to them recently. Thanks to all staff in Surgical Ward of the Western Isles Hospital, for their care over mum's last days, Dr Brian Michie (GP) for his home visits and compassionate care, Hazel Hebbditch, Macmillan Breast and Lymphoedema Nurse, Rev Andrew Coghill for his lovely service at the graveside, Al MacRae and staff, gravedigger, and Maybury Gardens for their beautiful floral wreaths. Special thanks goes to mum's wonderful carers who supported her with love and kindness over many years, as well as Crossroads and Befriending Lewis for their regular visits and companionship. In mum's own words, God Bless.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Aug. 20, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -