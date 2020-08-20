|
MACIVER Kennag Family of the late Kennag Maciver wish to express their most sincere thanks to all relatives, friends, and neighbours for expressions of sympathy and support shown to them recently. Thanks to all staff in Surgical Ward of the Western Isles Hospital, for their care over mum's last days, Dr Brian Michie (GP) for his home visits and compassionate care, Hazel Hebbditch, Macmillan Breast and Lymphoedema Nurse, Rev Andrew Coghill for his lovely service at the graveside, Al MacRae and staff, gravedigger, and Maybury Gardens for their beautiful floral wreaths. Special thanks goes to mum's wonderful carers who supported her with love and kindness over many years, as well as Crossroads and Befriending Lewis for their regular visits and companionship. In mum's own words, God Bless.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on Aug. 20, 2020