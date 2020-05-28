Home

MACIVER Kenneth (Aberdeen / Shawbost)
Suddenly, but peacefully, at home, on Thursday, May 21, 2020, Kenneth, aged 85 years, dearly beloved husband of Margaret, much loved father to Lena, Angus and Anne, father-in-law to Torquil, Beth and Colin, dearly loved grandpa to Hannah, Daniel, Mary, Calum, Nathan and Esther and much loved brother and brother-in-law. Greatly missed.
" Until the day break and the shadows flee away "
Private funeral due to current government directives.
Published in Stornoway Gazette on May 28, 2020
